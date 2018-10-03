हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande celebrate stupendous response to Manikarnika teaser — Pics inside

The actress is extremely happy with all the positive response the teaser has generated and hence she decided to celebrate it with her girl-gang.

Pic courtesy: Film still

New Delhi: The teaser of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika was unveiled on Tuesday, on October 2nd, and we must say that it has left netizens asking for more. The world is going gaga over the fierce and intense look of Kangana as Rani Laxmibai. 

With Amitabh Bachchan’s voice over giving context to the story, Kangana makes her entry into the frame by slashing the British flag with her sword. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, Manikarnika also stars actresses Ankita Lokhande, Unnati Davera, Suresh Oberoi, Atul Kulkarni and Danny Denzongappa among many other prominent actors. 

The teaser, which was unveiled yesterday, has so far been viewed by over 10 million people in less than 24 hours.

The actress seemed to be extremely happy with all the positive response the teaser has generated and hence she decided to celebrate it with her girl-gang. The official Instagram handle of Kangana shared a couple of pictures and videos from their celebration at the Mumbai office. Take a look:

In the meantime, the unit of 'Manikarnika' is currently re-shooting few scenes after actors like Sonu Sood and Swati Semwal decided to quit the project at the last moment. The team has been shooting under the direction of Kangana since film's director Krish Jagarlamudi got busy with another project. It has been reported that after Sood's exit from the project, the budget of 'Manikarnika' has shot up to Rs 100 crore from Rs 70 crore. What was initially thought to be a patchwork has expanded into a 45-day schedule. 

Amidst all this, it is also being speculated that director Krish Jagarlamudi had opted out of the film due to differences with Kangana and hence the actress decided to take over the direction of the film.

'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' is based on the life of the brave warrior queen Rani Laxmibai and her war against the British East India Company during the Indian Rebellion of 1857. The film is set to hit the screens on January 25 and clash with Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' and Emraan Hashmi's 'Cheat India'. 

