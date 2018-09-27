हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Actress Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut, Anup Jalota named members of FTII society

In a media interaction, veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is also the current President of the FTII Society, said that it would be an honour to work with the new members.  

Kangana Ranaut, Anup Jalota named members of FTII society
Image Courtesy: Instagram

 

Pune: The Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Wednesday constituted the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Society, comprising Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, singer Anup Jalota and other noted celebs from the film and television industry. The nomination was put forth under three categories, 'Persons of Eminence', 'Alumni of FTII' and 'Experts Representing the Activities of the Central Government' under the 'Persons of Eminence' category. The celebrities who made it to the nomination list are singers Yesudas and Anup Jalota, actors Kangana Ranaut, Divya Dutta, Satish Kaushik and Arvind Swami, producer Brijendra Pal Singh and Archana Rakesh Singh, Chairperson, School of Communication Studies at Punjab University. 

Under the 'Alumni of FTII' category, the ones who made it to the nomination list are- directors Rajkumar Hirani, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, actor Danny Denzongpa and cinematographer Mahesh Aney. 
In addition to them, the following have been nominated under the 'Experts Representing the Activities of the Central Government' category:-N Sarvana (Joint Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resources Development)- Raveesh Kumar (Ministry of External Affairs)- Chaitanya Prasad (ADG, Directorate of Film Festival).

The tenure of the non-official members, including the President, will be for three years (starting from March 04, 2017) or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

