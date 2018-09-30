हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kangana Ranaut comes out in support of Tanushree Dutta, says her courage should be appreciated

The queen of Bollywood has come out in support of Tanushree, who accused Nana Patekar for sexually assaulting her in 2008.

File photo

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut is the latest from the film industry to extended her support to Tanushree Dutta who has accused senior actor Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her on the sets of 2008 film 'Horn Ok Pleassss'. 

Speaking to a leading website, the 'Queen' of Bollywood said, "I am not here to pass judgement. That's neither my place nor my intention. I appreciate her courage to speak about alleged harassment that has been caused to her. It’s her and the accused’s fundamental right to speak about their experience of the same situation. Such dialogue is very healthy and it will bring about a lot of awareness." 

Several other celebs have also come forward in support of Tanushree. 

Extending her solidarity to the former Miss India, Lisa Ray shared an Instagram post, which was captioned, "Following with interest and empathy the dialogue that has been opened by actress #TanushreeDutta in India. It’s no secret that women are sized up and cut down in the Hindi film industry and while things are changing, we need more voices to come forward, in sane and clear sighted discussion?

Lisa Ray

'Dev D' actress Kalki Koechlin while speaking to ANI, said talking about issues pertaining to sexual harassment is the need of the hour. "We still don't know what are the rules at a workplace is between men and women. It is good that after a controversy we ask questions, and only after asking questions everyone is educated about it, " she said. 

"Nana Patekar is known as much for his volatile temper as he is for his phenomenal talent or his social service towards farmers. Many men and women from the film industry have faced his wrath," read an excerpt from actress Renuka Shahane's post on the Tanushree vs Nana Patekar controversy. 

On the other hand, Shilpa Shetty said after getting to know about the news from social media, she felt really bad as a woman for the trauma Tanushree had to go through. "I just feel that nobody should go through any kind of indignity," Shetty said. She further said that a workplace should only be "conducive to work and not violence". No human being, be it man or a woman should come under any form of pressure, she added.

Actress Esha Gupta appreciated Farhan Akhtar for voicing his support for Tanushree. "All men should get together to fight injustice. I am happy that Farhan Akhtar has reacted strongly in favour of justice," she said. She added that the world is about to step in 2019, yet there are cases where women`s voices against justice are being suppressed.

Actors Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Parineeti Chopra, and others have voiced their support for Tanushree following her allegations of misbehaviour against Patekar

On September 26, Tanushree alleged that she was harassed by Patekar while shooting for a special dance number in the movie. The former beauty queen also accused dance choreographer Ganesh Acharya of teaming up against her. She further alleged that she and her family were attacked after she refused to perform the intimate step.

