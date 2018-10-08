Kangana Ranaut lashes out at Sonam Kapoor for 'judging' her #MeToo story

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut, who doesn't believe in mincing words, has reacted strongly to colleague Sonam Kapoor's "it`s hard to take Kangana Ranaut seriously" remark after the former had shared her #MeToo story involving filmmaker Vikas Bahl.

Sonam had reportedly said so during an event last week. Kangana, who had raised the issue of nepotism in Bollywood last year, took a jibe at Sonam while reacting to her remarks, reports suggest.

Kangana, who had delivered one of her finest performances in Queen and won a National Film Award in the Best Actor female category, had accused the film's director of sexual misconduct.

"What does she mean by saying, `it`s hard to believe Kangana`? When I am sharing my Me Too story, who gives her a right to judge me? So, Sonam Kapoor has the license of trusting some women and some she won`t," said the 31-year-old.

She further questioned as to what made Sonam "so unsure of my claims." "I am known to be an articulate person and I have represented my country in many international summits. I am called as a thought and youth influencer to these summits, I am not known because of my dad I have earned my place and credibility after struggling for a decade," the statement by the National Award winning actor read.

Further lashing out at the `Veere Di Wedding` star, the statement by Kangana said, "She (Sonam Kapoor) isn`t known to be a great actress, neither she has the reputation of being a good speaker. What gives these filmy people right to take digs at me!"

Kangana had accused producer-director Karan Johar of nepotism while she was on his show Koffee With Karan last year along with co-star Saif Ali Khan, to promote her film Rangoon. Karan did nit take Kangana's remarks lightly and he hit-back at her saying that she is playing a "victim card." Nepotism soon became a popular debatable topic and many celebrities expressed their views regarding the same.

For the unversed, Kangana was among one of those celebrities to come out in support of the woman who had accused Vikas Bahal of sexual harassment. She even shared her own unpleasant experience of working with him.

The MeToo movement in India began after actress Tanushree Dutt recently accused Nana Patekar of sexual misconduct while she was shooting for an item song for the film 'Horn Ok Pleassss' ten years ago. She had lodged a written complaint with CINTAA but her request for help in the case went unanswered.

(With ANI inputs)