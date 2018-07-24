हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut looks like a dream in white as she poses with Adiyogi in Coimbatore - See pic

Her team took to Instagram to share a stunning photograph of the lady in white with the majestic statue of Adiyogi in the background.

Kangana Ranaut looks like a dream in white as she poses with Adiyogi in Coimbatore - See pic
Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut is not just the Queen of Bollywood but a fashionista too. The curly-haired beauty, who makes sarees(both traditional and contemporary) look cool and stylish, posed in front of the Adiyogi statue in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

Her team took to Instagram to share a stunning photograph of the lady in white with the majestic statue of Adiyogi at Isha Foundation headed by spiritual guru Jaggi Vasudev in the city.

"And time stood still! 
#KanganaRanaut soaking in the divinity and seeking the blessings of the almighty at #Adiyogi @isha.foundation 
@sadhguru (sic)."

The 112-feet tall Adiyogi's statue made of steel represents Lord Shiva. It has been declared the largest bust by the Guinness Books of World Records.  Prime Minister Narendra Modi had unveiled the statue on February 24, 2017, on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Kangana's visit to Coimbatore showcases her spiritual side. The beauty fro Himachal will be seen in Prakash Kovelamudi's psychological thriller Mental Hai Kya opposite her Queen co-star Rajkummar Rao. The film will release on 22 February 2019.

She will also make a splash on the silver screen as Rani Lakshmibai in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, a magnum opus slated to release on 25 January 2019.

Here's wishing Kangana, all the very best for her films.

Tags:
Kangana RanautKangana Ranaut picsKangana Ranaut filmsAdiyogiSadhguruMental Hai KyaManikarnika The queen of jhansi

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close