Kangana Ranaut’s kind gesture for her Yoga Guru will melt your heart

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut is one of the biggest names in the Indian film industry today. The very talented girl, who has three National Awards already to her credit, has reportedly gifted a Rs 2 Crore worth apartment to her Yoga Guru Surya Narayan Singh.

Yes, you read that right. According to a report in Hindustan Times, the curly-haired beauty from Himachal Pradesh, has gifted the two-bedroom flat in Mumbai’s Andheri region to her guru, who taught her Yoga before she began her career in acting.

The ‘Queen’ actress is also renovating the apartment so that her guru can conduct Yoga classes.

“It’s a kind gesture from Kangana, but she feels it’s her ‘guru dakshina’ to Singh, who has been a pillar of strength in her life right from the start. He has never asked her for anything like that, but the actor felt that she should do something for him,” HT quoted an insider as saying.

Kangana will now be seen in Vishal Bharadwaj’s ‘Rangoon’, a film set in the backdrop of the Second World War, and will share screen space with Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan for the first time.