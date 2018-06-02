हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut says Indian women should know how to drape a sari

The actress had flaunted a sari designed by Sabyasachi at the Cannes Film Festival last month

Kangana Ranaut says Indian women should know how to drape a sari

Mumbai: National Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut says Indian women should know how to drape a sari and that one can be a global citizen without compromising on individuality.

Earlier this year, ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee had said: "I think, if you tell me you do not know how to wear a sari, I would say shame on you. It's a part of your culture, (you) need to stand up for it".

And now, she has shared her opinion on it in an edition of a fashion and lifestyle magazine, read a statement.

She said: "I think if you're an Indian woman, you should know how to drape a sari. It's a racket out there with people who only want to shame others in the name of propagating their culture and identity. 

"But I know people who find it 'uncool' to admit that they speak and understand Hindi or that they like Indian food or (that they are) brown. You can be a citizen of the world without compromising on your individuality."

The actress had flaunted a sari designed by Sabyasachi at the Cannes Film Festival last month

Tags:
Kangana RanautActress Kangana RanautCannes Film Festival

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close