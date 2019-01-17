हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kuldevi Maa Mahisasurmardani

The film is based on the life of warrior princess Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings from Kuldevi Maa Mahisasurmardani, visits temple in Himachal—See pic
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The 'queen' of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for her ambitious project 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi'. The film is high on the buzz word and will see Kangana play the titular role of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi on-screen. This is the actress's first-period drama.

Kangana recently visited the temple of her Kuldevi Maa Mahisasurmardani in Himachal and prayed for the success of her film. Her team posted the picture on social media and the actress can be seen dressed in the traditional attire. The caption read: “#KanganaRanaut in Himanchal at Kuldevi Maa Mahisasurmardini temple consecration. #ManikarnikaTheQueenOfJhansi #Shakti #himachal_pradesh”

Looks like the Himachali beauty paid a quick visit to her hometown ahead of the release of her period drama on January 25, 2019.

The film is based on the life of warrior princess Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. The actress has worked hard for acing her part with rigourous horse riding and sword fighting training keeping her busy.

The film will showcase the tough life of Rani Laxmibai and her war against the British East India Company during the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

It has been directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and Kangana Ranaut. It is produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain & Nishant Pitti. Kangana plays the titular role of freedom fighter Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi.

Kuldevi Maa MahisasurmardaniKangana RanautHimachal Pradesh TempleManikarnikaManikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

