Kangana Ranaut to interact with jawans in Jammu

Mumbai: National Award winning actress Kangana Ranaut will felicitate and interact with jawans at an Army camp in Jammu on Tuesday.

She will also pay tributes at the martyrs' memorial.

Kangana will be next seen as 'fearless Julia', a leading actress who travels, performs and entertains soldiers of the Indian British Army, in Vishal Bhardwaj's period drama ‘Rangoon’.

While shooting for ‘Rangoon’, Kangana got a chance to understand the life of a soldier and hence decided to appreciate and honour their courage, read a statement issued on behalf of the filmmakers.

Apart from Kangana, the film features Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

Co-produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, "Rangoon" is slated for release on February 24.