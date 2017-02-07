Kangana Ranaut to interact with jawans in Jammu
Mumbai: National Award winning actress Kangana Ranaut will felicitate and interact with jawans at an Army camp in Jammu on Tuesday.
She will also pay tributes at the martyrs' memorial.
Kangana will be next seen as 'fearless Julia', a leading actress who travels, performs and entertains soldiers of the Indian British Army, in Vishal Bhardwaj's period drama ‘Rangoon’.
While shooting for ‘Rangoon’, Kangana got a chance to understand the life of a soldier and hence decided to appreciate and honour their courage, read a statement issued on behalf of the filmmakers.
Apart from Kangana, the film features Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.
Co-produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, "Rangoon" is slated for release on February 24.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Raees’ banned in Pakistan: Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia ‘dumbfounded’!
- Neil Nitin Mukesh – Rukmini Sahay wedding: Celebrations to begin with engagement in Udaipur
- Priyanka Chopra compliments baby Taimur, mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan reacts
- Kangana Ranaut to interact with jawans in Jammu
- Akshay Kumar’s ‘Jolly LL.B 2’: Bombay HC orders four cuts, fresh certification
Top Videos
-
DNA: How does Sasikala qualify for post of CM without contesting elections?
-
Are political parties using 'triple talaq' issue as a vote bank during UP elections?
-
UP polls: Mulayam Singh does U-turn, to campaign for SP-Congress alliance
-
Govt may take steps to ban triple talaq after UP polls, says Ravi Shankar Prasad