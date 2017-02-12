Kangana Ranaut urges women to walk for better health and fitness

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut, who flagged off the fifth edition of Max Bupa Walk for Health here on Sunday, urged women to take out time from their schedules to walk for better health and fitness.

"It`s a myth that staying fit is expensive and complicated. It`s actually not. What you just need to do is take out 30 minutes from your daily life and dedicate it to walking," Kangana said in a statement.

"I ensure that my workout involves walking, it enhances one`s mental, emotional and physical health. I want to specially tell all women out there that while you juggle different roles, don`t neglect your health," added the actress, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film "Rangoon".

Kangana flagged off the event at the SNDT Women`s University at Juhu here amid thousands of spirited Mumbaikars. It was a 5-km walk for adults and 2-km walk for children and senior citizens.

People from all walks of life, including health enthusiasts, Mumbai`s famous walking communities like iconic Dabbawalas, Mumbai Moms, Mumbai Instagrammers, Mumbai Photowalk, Streets of Mumbai, joined the initiative.

"The initiative mirrors our commitment to shake people from this inertia and encourage them to walk towards a healthier, more successful life, said Ashish Mehrotra, Managing Director and CEO of Max Bupa.

After Mumbai, the walk will be held in Delhi on February 19 and conclude in Bengaluru on February 26.