Kangana Ranaut visits BSF headquarters in Jammu; shakes a leg with jawans!
New Delhi: Bollywood fearless Miss Julia aka Kangana Ranaut recently visited the BSF frontier Headquarters in Jammu and interacted with the jawans. Kangana even paid tribute to the martyr's memorial who lost their life fighting for the national pride.
Nadiadwala sons shared some pictures on Twitter where we can see the National Award winning actress having a great time interacting with the Army jawans. She even danced with them and spent some time at the camp.
More pictures from #KanganaRanaut’s visit to BSF Frontier Headquarters in #Jammu @RangoonTheFilm pic.twitter.com/5hi6jcxgDz
— Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) February 7, 2017
Kangana will be soon seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Rangoon' which is based on the backdrop of World War II and she will be playing Miss Julia—an actress in the film. 'Rangoon' stars Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan besides Kangana in the lead.
The film will be releasing on February 24, 2017.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Sanjay Dutt biopic: Madhuri Dixit’s part wouldn’t feature in the film
- Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling won't be performing at Oscars
- Kareena Kapoor Khan FINALLY talks about baby Taimur Ali Khan's name controversy!
- No one can replace Salman Khan: David Dhawan
- 'Jolly LL.B 2' row: I respect High Court's decision, says Akshay Kumar