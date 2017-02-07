Kangana Ranaut visits BSF headquarters in Jammu; shakes a leg with jawans!

New Delhi: Bollywood fearless Miss Julia aka Kangana Ranaut recently visited the BSF frontier Headquarters in Jammu and interacted with the jawans. Kangana even paid tribute to the martyr's memorial who lost their life fighting for the national pride.

Nadiadwala sons shared some pictures on Twitter where we can see the National Award winning actress having a great time interacting with the Army jawans. She even danced with them and spent some time at the camp.

Kangana will be soon seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Rangoon' which is based on the backdrop of World War II and she will be playing Miss Julia—an actress in the film. 'Rangoon' stars Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan besides Kangana in the lead.

The film will be releasing on February 24, 2017.