Kangana Ranaut wants to get married in 2017!

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut doesn’t believe in being diplomatic or politically correct. The ‘Queen’ of Bollywood, who has made headlines for both pleasant and ugly reasons, apparently wants to get married in 2017!

Well, you read that right. The three-time National Award winning actress says what she feels like saying! And during an interview with VH1's show Inside Access, she said she will get married in 2017.

On being asked about the big thing her fans can expect from her next year, the curly haired beauty from Himachal said, "I will get married".

Well, we wonder if the ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ actress really plans to get hitched or was it just a random statement. And if she truly intends to exchange marital vows, whom has she chosen as her life partner.

Is she secretly dating someone? Well, time will tell.