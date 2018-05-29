Kangana Ranaut watches Raazi; check out her reaction to Alia Bhatt's performance—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut is busy shooting for her upcoming 'Mental Hai Kya' along with Rajkummar Rao. There is much excitement in the air regarding the film, especially after the intriguing posters were revealed. Kangana will also be seen in 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'. The actress recently watched Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Raazi' and gave a thumbs up to the film. Upon being asked about her reaction, Kangana said that director Meghna Gulzar had done a splendid job and that everyone liked the film.

The actress also said that 'It is Alia's world and we are just living in it'. Kangana revealed that she was called for a trial of the film but she couldn't attend it as she was busy shooting. However, the actress had promised both Alia and Meghna that she would watch the film soon.

The video was posted on the official Instagram page of the actress. Since Kangana is not on any social media platform, the Instagram handle is managed by her team.

'Raazi' narrates the tale of an ordinary Indian girl (played by Alia) who was married to a Pakistani man (played by Vicky) in the 1970s. The film is based on Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat and is inspired by a true event. Alia has definitely evolved as an actor and her role in Raazi proves that she can do justice to serious roles in a perfect manner.

Also starring Rajit Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shishir Sharma and Jaideep Ahlawat, the spy-thriller is set in the backdrop of the Indo-Pak relationship in the 1970s.