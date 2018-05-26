Kangana Ranaut with her Nephew Prithviraj Chandel is the cutest thing on the internet today—See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'Queen', Kangana Ranaut is busy shooting for her upcoming film 'Mental Hai Kya'. The actress had a very special visitor on the sets recently and he is none other than Prithviraj Chandel, Kangana's adorable little nephew.

Kangana's official page on Instagram shared the picture. As the actress is not on any social media platform, the Instagram page is managed by the 'Queen's team.

Check out the picture right here:

Kangana is very attached to her family members who have been with her through thick and thin. And Rangoli, Prithviraj's mom and Kangana's sister, has played a pivotal role in the actress's career by standing like a rock by her side.

She has been a total support system to Kangana throughout her journey and has slammed all those who have spoken against her sister by giving befitting replies.

Coming to the film 'Mental Hai Kya', the movie is produced by Ekta Kapoor and directed by Tollywood filmmaker K Raghavendra Rao's son Prakash Kovelamudi. The excitement for the movie started building up as soon as the first look posters were out.

In one of the posters, Kangana gleefully smiles as she lies on the floor in a swimsuit and pretends to be murdered. In another poster, Rajkummar has translucent tape stuck around his face leaving one of his eyes closed.

The movie also stars Rajkummar Rao and is written by Kanika Dhillon.