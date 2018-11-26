हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kangana Ranaut's cutesy airport look has got us hooked! See pics

The actress was recently spotted at the airport donning a pink ribbon braided hairstyle with a saree. 

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: The immensely talented Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is a stunner in every sense of the word. The 'Queen' of B-Town is also famous for her out-of-box fashion choices. She has always been experimental about her look and doesn't really shy away from taking the risk and trying out something edgy. This time her airport look brought back the early 50s and 60s memory. 

The actress was recently spotted at the airport donning a pink ribbon braided hairstyle with a saree. Yes! She wore sunnies to complement her look and we must give full marks to Kangana for pulling it off so well. 

On the work front, Kangana will next be seen in 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi'. The actress. The epic tale is based on the life of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. Kangana plays the titular role of Rani Laxmibai in her next and the story revolves around her war against the British East India Company during the Indian Rebellion of 1857. The film has been directed by Krish. 

The film is set to hit the screens on January 25, 2019.

She will also pair up with Rajkummar Rao in psychological thriller 'Mental Hai Kya'.  It has been backed by Balaji Motion Pictures.

