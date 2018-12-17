हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Manikarnika

Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika' first official trailer to be unveiled tomorrow

The film is based on the life of Rani Laxmi Bai of Jhansi and her war against the British East India Company, during the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

Kangana Ranaut&#039;s &#039;Manikarnika&#039; first official trailer to be unveiled tomorrow
Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The trailer of the upcoming biographical film, 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' is all set to be released on Tuesday.

The announcement was made by Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter. "Trailer out tomorrow... New poster of #Manikarnika - The Queen Of Jhansi... Stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead... Directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and Kangana Ranaut... 25 Jan 2019 release... #ManikarnikaTrailer," he tweeted.

He also unveiled the first look of Jisshu Sengupta's character Raja Gangadhar Rao, who looks all kinds of royal standing in front of a throne sporting a traditional outfit, turban, sword in his hand, jewellery and a moustache.

Several first look posters of the cast were unveiled recently by the makers on social media. The teaser of the film had released two months back and it opened with a voice-over by megastar Amitabh Bachchan who narrates the story of Queen Manikarnika's rebellion against the British.

The first poster of 'Manikarnika' was released on August 15, 2018 which showed Kangana as a fierce fighter, riding a horse with her son tied to her back. A short official teaser was later unveiled on October 2, 2018. The teaser boasted of extravagant sets and elaborate costumes. 

Kangana's 'Manikarnika' will transform as the people's queen who leads them in the face of adversity and suppression inflicted by the coloniser East India Company. The movie is based on the life of the warrior queen of Jhansi and her struggles. It also features Atul Kulkarni as Tatya Tope and Ankita Lokhande as Jhalkarbai.

It is all set to arrive on the big screens on January 25, 2019.

Tags:
ManikarnikaKangana RanautKangana Ranaut filmsManikarnika filmradha krishnaAnkita Lokhande

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close