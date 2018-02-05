Kangana Ranaut's marriage plans revealed? Here's the truth

New Delhi: Bollywood's firebrand actress Kangana Ranaut is known speaking her mind and not shying away from making a point on issues close to her heart.

Her impeccable acting prowess has won her many fans, who love to watch her act on the big screens. Recently, Kangana walked the ramp for ace fashion designer jodi Shyamal-Bhumika at the grand finale of Lakme Fashion Week 2018.

According to Pinkvilla.com, the diva was quizzed about her wedding plans. Interestingly, she had once said about tying the knot back in 2017. while interacting with the media, the actress was reminded about her promise and then further prodded on when she would like to take the plunge.

The report quoted the 'Queen' actress as saying, “Hopefully, Very Soon”. On a lighter note, she added, “Give Me A Deadline Till Next February.”

So, will Kangy take the big step or not—only time can tell.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, she is working on Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, a film by National Award Winning director Krish. It is based on the life of Rani Laxmibai. The film also stars TV actress Ankita Lokhande making her big screen debut.