Kangana Ranaut's new look from Manikarnika out, teaser to release on Gandhi Jayanti

Manikarnika

Kangana Ranaut&#039;s new look from Manikarnika out, teaser to release on Gandhi Jayanti
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The makers of Kangana Ranaut's dream project have dropped a fresh look of the actress from the movie. They also announced that the teaser of Manikarnika would be unveiled on Gandhi Jayanti.

Noted film critic and trade analyst took to Twitter to share the new poster of the film. He wrote, "#Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi teaser to be released on Gandhi Jayanti [2 Oct]... 25 Jan 2019 release... #RepublicDayWeekend."

Needless to say, Kangana looks every bit regal in the new picture.

Earlier, a picture of a clapboard featuring Kangana's name as the director of the film went viral. This set social media on fire with a discussion on whether the actress herself has directed the entire project. However, it was later clarified by the national award-winning actor's team that she was just shooting the patchwork in absence of Krish, who is currently busy fulfilling his commitments for another project. 

"Krish Jagarlamudi is the director of Manikarnika and will remain so. Kangana Ranaut has stepped in to shoot just the patchwork on his behalf while he fulfills his commitments in another movie, to make sure that Manikarnika releases on 25th Jan 2019. The clapboard is merely to avoid on set confusion," a statement issued by Kangana's team read.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, is based on the life of the brave warrior queen, Rani Laxmibai. The film is set to hit the screens on January 25 and will reportedly lock horns with her 'silly ex' Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' and Emraan Hashmi's 'Cheat India'. 

ManikarnikaKangana RanautRani LaxmibaiQueen of Jhansitahir shabbir

