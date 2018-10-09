Kangana Ranaut's Queen co-star accuses Vikas Bahl of sexual harassment during shoot

New Delhi: After a former Phantom Films employee, Kangana Ranaut and another unnamed actress, now another actress has called out 'Queen' director Vikas Bahl of sexual harassment.

Actress Nayani Dixit, who worked in 2014-released 'Queen' is the latest to accuse the filmmaker of indecent behaviour on the sets of the film and said that doing the national-award film was the biggest mistake of her life.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Dixit said, "Whatever the girl has accused Vikas Bahl is not at all wrong because he also tried his hand on me. I literally told him that 'Main tumhe maarungi if you do this again'."

According to Nayani, Vikas's lewd behaviour wasn't limited just to her but with every woman on the sets, he came across. She revealed that after he warned the director to not behave with her in this winner, he allegedly got rude to her.

"Next day, when I came on the sets, something went wrong with my hair. I didn't get it as it’s not my area of concern. But Vikas blasted me and he behaved very weirdly with me. Now when I look back, I realized that why this behaviour. Since he did not get a chance on me, he was taking revenge," she said.

Recalling another incident, Nayani said that Vikas even offered her to share his room when 'Queen' was being shot in Delhi. "They kept us in a 2-star hotel. When I said that I am not comfortable, Vikas told me that he can share his room with me. Look at his audacity."

"We were shooting for the 'London Thumakda' song and in the crew, there was a 21-year-old local Delhi girl who was in the costume department. Vikas flirted even with her and she was very uncomfortable and she later confided to me that why this person is always after me. Even Kangana Ranaut was witness to this drama and even she was taken aback. She remarked, ‘Tu pagal hai kya?"

Explaining as to why she did not take up the matter then and spoke about it, she said, "I did not say anything then. I was quiet at that time as firstly, I was alone. I did not know anyone neither from Phantom nor from the cast. Hence, I remained mum and decided to speak when the time is right. Now I thought that the time is right."

In a recent interview with India Today, Kangana also accused Vikas of sexual misconduct on the film sets. Vikas has also been accused by another unnamed actress of forcefully trying to kiss on her lips during a party while pretending to be drunk.