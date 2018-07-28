हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kanye West

Kanye West had suicidal thoughts

Rapper Kanye West said that he had suicidal thoughts after watching "Alexander McQueen" documentary.

Kanye West had suicidal thoughts

Los Angeles: Rapper Kanye West said that he had suicidal thoughts after watching "Alexander McQueen" documentary.

He decided to share his feelings about suicide on his Twitter account on Friday. In a series of tweets, the rapper said that he had suicidal thoughts and he felt like he was connected to Alexander McQueen's life journey after he watched the late fashion designer's documentary, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I saw the Alexander McQueen documentary and I connected with his journey. I know how it feels to want to take your life back into your own hands even if it means taking your own life," he tweeted.

The "Bound 2" hitmaker then continued his confession.

"To make this clear and not weird I've had these kinds of thoughts. And I'm going to tell you things I've done to stay in a content place," he added.

In the tweets, West also shared his advice about how to prevent suicide. 

"How to not kill yourself pt. 1, avoid being around people who make you want to kill yourself," he wrote.

Tags:
Kanye WestKim KardashianAlexander McQueenBound 2

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close