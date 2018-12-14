हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kanye

Kanye West loses his cool on Twitter, accuses Drake of threatening him and his family in an explosive rant

Kanye West loses his cool on Twitter, accuses Drake of threatening him and his family in an explosive rant
Image Courtesy: File photo

New Delhi: International singer, rapper and songwriter Kanye West started an explosive rant against rapper Drake on Twitter this morning. It is no secret that Kanye and Drake share a cold equation but the feud seems to be getting worse. In a never-ending rant that goes over 80 tweets, Kanye began by accusing Drake of thereatning him and his family and much more.

The 'I Love It' singer took to Twitter and began the rant by writing ''Trust God” .

The next tweet read, “Drake called trying to threatened me” The rapper went on further and said that he is Drake's idol and that 'there would never be a Drake without a Kanye West'. Kanye also accused Drake for being a bully and that he gets people hurt at concerts.

Check out some of the tweets here:

As per International media, in the third tweet, Kanye is inferring that the Canadian rapper was behind the brawl at Pusha T’s concert in Toronto last month.

Kanye's latest tweets read "I’ve made mistakes and have karma   No man is perfect  The universe will test us"

He then wrote, ''All Love'', ''All positive vibes'' which looks like the end of the rant.  

Coming to Drake, the 'In My Feelings' singer has not responded to any of the Tweets. 

