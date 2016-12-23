Kapil Sharma ahead of Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh in Forbes highest earning celebrity list

New Delhi: Kapil Sharma is more than a comedian on Indian television. He certainly has evolved not only as an actor and a stand-up comedian but also as 'brand Kapil Sharma'. The man, who makes several millions laugh, is actually making it to the top by tickling your funnybones—quite literally!

Kapil Sharma has made it to the Forbes India list. He not only ranks on number 11 in the highest earning celebrities annual list but is also ahead of superstar Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh.

Yes! Forbes India has shared the link of the list on their Twitter handle. Others who rank on the list include, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni on spot one, two, three, four and five respectively.

Check out the complete list of celebrities here: