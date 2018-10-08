Kapil Sharma all set to marry ladylove Ginni Chatrath?

Mumbai: Kapil Sharma, who recently announced his TV comeback with his signature show The Kapil Sharma Show, will reportedly tie the nuptial knot with ladylove Ginni Chatrath by the end of this year.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Kapil will enter matrimony with Ginni in a big fat Punjabi 4-day long wedding ceremony in his hometown Amritsar in December.

In March last year, Kapil surprised his fans by sharing pics of Ginni on Twitter and introducing her as his ladylove.

However, since March 2017, Kapil had landed in trouble following an ugly spat with team-member and friend Sunil Grover. Soon after news of an altercation between them made headlines, Sunil quit TKSS, and gradually, one could see a steady decline in the show's TRP.

Within the next few months, the show was pulled off air and there were reports suggesting that Kapil cancelled shoot a few times at the eleventh hour causing inconvenience to celebrity guests. Subsequently, he started working on his debut home production Firangi, that unfortunately proved to be dud at the Box Office. After taking a short break, Kapil returned to the small screen with a brand new show titled 'Family Time With Kapil Sharma' but the show was taken off air within a couple of weeks.

Since March this year, Kapil has been out of action. He has gained oodles of weight and is reportedly focussing on his fitness regime to get back to shape. He is also looking forward to the release of his first Punjabi production - 'Son of Manjeet Singh'.

Here's wishing Kapil hearty congratulations for his TV comeback and marriage plans.