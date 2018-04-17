Here's what Kapil has to say about Ali Asgar's recent statement on Preeti Simoes

New Delhi: Ace comedian turned actor Kapil Sharma is a headline maker. The only difference is that now its more for his controversies than comedy. After the hullaballoo over his recent Twitter rant against a journalist and his former managers—Preeti and Neeti Simoes, the drama around the star refuses to calm down.

Several celebs, who have worked with him previously supported him and among them was Ali Asgar as well. Ali, who played Dadi on Kapil's show made a revelation while speaking to a leading news channel about how he visited the comedian and found out that he was not in a good state. He reportedly even said that the ace comedian had written Preeti's name on his hand.

Now, Kapil's spokesperson has rubbished such claims in a statement released to clear the air. Pinkvilla.com quoted the spokesperson as saying in the statement, “As a part of Mr Kapil Sharma’s team, we would like to emphasise that recent stories doing the rounds that Mr Sharma has met Mr Ali Asgar and has written Ms Preeti Simoes name on his hand are completely false. We are equally shocked to hear about this ourselves and are surprised that Mr Asgar, whom Mr Sharma has always considered a friend, would make such hurtful statements. In fact, Mr Sharma and his fiancee, Ginni are currently travelling together. We request the media to reach out to us to ensure our views are represented and the truth is brought to light.”

Kapil's abusive tweets not only shocked his fans but also threw light on his current state of mind. For the uninitiated, the star comedian-actor filed a complaint against the news agency and its editor along with his former managers Preeti and Neeti Simoes. He tweeted the copy of his legal document, claiming that these people are trying to tarnish his image and pull him down. However, Preeti clarified her stand and in a shocking statement revealed that she is afraid that Kapil is suffering from depression and requires immediate medical help.

Many TV actors and co-stars have backed Kapil—from Shilpa Shinde, Sugandha Mishra, Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh, to Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Ali Asgar—all have expressed their concerns about his health.