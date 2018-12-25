Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath host wedding reception in Mumbai—Pics

New Delhi: Ace comedian Kapil Sharma tied the knot with his longtime love Ginni Chatrath on December 12. The couple got married in a Punjabi wedding at Jalandhar December 12. . A day later, the couple solemnized their wedding as per the Sikh traditions. Kapil has a massive fan-following and his fans are elated to see him tie the knot.

After his wedding, Kapil hosted a wedding reception in Amritsar that had his close friends and family. Popular singer Daler Mehndi performed at the December 14 reception.

Last night, that is on December 24, Kapil and Ginni hosted their second wedding reception in Mumbai. The couple looked straight out of the pages of a fairytale book as Ginni wore a white ensemble while Kapil looked dapper in black.

Check out pics of the newlyweds here:

(Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

The event was high on star power and various celebs from Bollywood as well as television industry were seen in attendance.

Newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh also made an appearance to congratulate Kapil. Deepika and Ranveer also got married this year on November 14. Kapil had attended the Deep-Veer reception in Mumbai that was hosted for Bollywood celebs.

On the work front, Kapil is all set to tickle our funny bones yet again with another season of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. The teaser of the show is out already and we will be able to watch Kapil on silver screens from December 29!

Here's extending heartfelt wishes to the newly married couple.