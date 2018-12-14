हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kapil Sharma wedding

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's Anand Karaj ceremony was a dreamy affair—Pics and videos

Kapil took to Instagram to share the first pic from his Anand Karaj ceremony. 

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath&#039;s Anand Karaj ceremony was a dreamy affair—Pics and videos
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/@kapilsharma

New Delhi: Ace comedian Kapil Sharma tied the knot with his lady love Ginni Chatrath on December 12. The couple tied the knot in Jalandhar in a traditional Punjabi ceremony. For his wedding, Kapil wore a green coloured sherwani while the bride wore a traditional red attire. A day later, the couple solemnized their wedding as per the Sikh traditions. 

Kapil took to Instagram to share the first pic from his Anand Karaj ceremony. The couple looks straight out of a dream in the pic as Kapil is seen wearing a white bandhgala while his beautiful bride wears a pink lehenga.

Check out the pic here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma) on

Kapil has a massive fan-following and his fans are elated to see him tie the knot. While the first pic was shared by the ace-comedian himself, there are videos and pics doing rounds on the internet.

Check them out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma Universe (@kapilsharmauniverse) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kapil sharma show (@kapilfc) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by punjabi couples videos20k (@gorgeous_couples11) on

On December 14, that is tonight, Kapil will host a grand reception at Amritsar and none other than Daler Mehndi will add all that jazz to the night.

The couple will hold a reception in Mumbai as well. However, the date is yet to be revealed.

On the work front, Kapil is gearing up for his comeback to television with 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

Here's extending our heartiest wishes to the newly-wedded couple.

