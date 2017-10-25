Kapil Sharma bares all about braving depression and suicidal thoughts

New Delhi: One of the most popular comedian-actor Indian television has ever seen, Kapil Sharma rose to stardom like none to fathom. He became every Indian family's favourite guy to watch on television.

But like they say, with stardom comes its price, similarly Kapil too faced a downfall recently after his infamous brawl with fellow actor and friend Sunil Grover became a talking point.

Kapil, whose next Bollywood film Firangi is up for release on November 24, 2017, spoke his heart out at the trailer launch. He addressed several questions about his show which is currently off air and also talked about how he felt suicidal at times and braved depression too.

Indianexpress.com quoted the ace comedian cum actor as saying, “I could not step on the stage to perform and would cancel the shoot. I suffered from anxiety and drank myself silly. I would stay locked up in the office with my pet dog. People stopped coming on the show and I went off the radar.”

Adding, “One of my close friends asked me to shift to his seaside apartment. He thought a change of scene would be good for me. As I saw the wide expanse of sea from his balcony, I felt like jumping into it. I was depressed; it felt like the world was gunning for me.”

Further stating, “I used to travel a lot for my film. Almost 7-8 hours used to go in it. And the media used to tell so much about me that I’m an alcoholic and all. I never had a PR to control all the image bashing. Then, there is Twitter and all this pressure. Now, I am impulsive – that’s just the way I am. I can’t do anything about it. However I may be, one thing is certain that I am a complete pure-hearted soul. All this negative publicity had put me in depression.”