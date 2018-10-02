Kapil Sharma explains the 'sweet' reason behind his weight gain—See pic

New Delhi: Ace comedian Kapil Sharma is slowly and steadily getting back to his old active self on social media. The star comedian turned actor's absence from the small screens has made the fans jittery as they want to laugh their hearts out on his jokes. The family audience misses Kapil like no one else does.

Kapil's health had taken a toll due to which he had to take a break from the small screen. He now looks visibly heavier than before. After getting back to Mumbai, he even tweeted and briefed about having changed his lifestyle for good.

He recently shared a picture with a funny caption which clearly explains the weight gain funda. He wrote: “#punjab #amritsar #jalandhar #kulche #saagwithwhitebutter #mathhichole = 5 kg weight gain”

Kapil is travelling to the holy city of Amritsar and we are expecting some beautiful pictures of the Golden Temple.

Earlier this year, Kapil made his comeback with 'Family Time With Kapil Sharma', however, it didn't flag off as expected and it has reportedly gone off air. Many television celebs have supported to Kapil, from Shilpa Shinde, Sugandha Mishra, Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh, to Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Ali Asgar—all have expressed their concerns about his health.

Here's hoping to see Kapil back in form soon!