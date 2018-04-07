Kapil Sharma files police complaint against journalist and ex-managers

New Delhi: In a bizarre turn of events, comedian-turned-actor Kapil Sharma took to Twitter on Friday to hurl choicest abuses at his critics, media and the system. He targeted Spotboye editor Vickey Lalwani in one of his tweets and has now filed a legal complaint against the editor and his rumoured ex-girlfriend and producer Preeti Simoes and her sister Neeti Simoes.

According to ANI, Kapil Sharma filed a police complaint against his ex-managers Neeti, Preeti and journalist Vicky Lalwani accusing them of trying to extort Rs 25 lakh from him. He alleged that Vicky Lalvani started a false and malicious propaganda to defame him on digital media after he refused to pay him the amount.

Kapil Sharma filed a police complaint against his ex-managers Neeti, Preeti and journalist Vicky Lalwani for trying to extort Rs 25 lakhs from him, alleged Vicky Lalvani started a false & malicious propaganda to defame him in digital media after he refused to pay him the amount pic.twitter.com/F50H1tSDFt — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2018

Kapil Sharma tweeted a copy of the complaint filed by him against Vicky Lalwani, Preeti Simoes and Neeti Simoes. He captioned it, "Some people just want to defame you for few bucks, but it will take ages to take a stand against the wrong ...I shall do it today n forever."

Some people just want to defame you for few bucks , but it will take ages to take a stand against the wrong ....

I shall do it today n forever pic.twitter.com/KHYxUobthD — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) April 6, 2018

In his complaint, Kapil has alleged harassment by Spotboye and its editor Vicky Lalwani on the insistence of Preeti and Neeti. The report further stated that negative posts by Spotboye kept increasing and began to affect his mental and emotional health as false and malicious remarks were made about career, finance and relationships.

A tweet against Vicky Lalwani, which was later deleted by his team

Kapil's abusive tweets on Twitter came as a shocker for all his fans and the media fraternity. All his abusive tweets were later deleted and a tweet stating that his account was hacked was posted from his account.

"Hi all, please ignore the previous offensive tweets as my account was hacked. Apologies for the inconvenience caused. Love and regards to all," the tweet read.

However, Kapil soon revealed that his tweets were deleted by his team and his account was not hacked. He targeted the media again in his tweet.

"Maine jo b likha tha apne dil se likha tha.. it was my team who deleted my tweets .. But main is kutte bikaayu reporter se darne wala nahi hu.. he can write anything for anybody just for few bucks. Shameless," he wrote.

Maine jo b likha tha apne dil se likha tha.. it was my team who deleted my tweets .. But main is kutte bikaayu reporter se darne wala nahi hu.. he can write anything for anybody just for few bucks. Shameless — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) April 6, 2018

Kapil made a comeback to small screen recently with 'Family Time With Kapil Sharma' but it has failed to garner a positive response. Rumours were rife that soon the show will go off air. He hogged the limelight last year for his infamous mid-night brawl with fellow actor Sunil Grover. Followed by which Grover left his show along with other actors.