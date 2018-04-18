Kapil Sharma finally breaks his silence on recent controversy

New Delhi: Ace comedian Kapil Sharma has been hogging limelight these days, but sadly not for good reasons. He has been under the scanner for using foul language against a journalist and his former managers—Preeti and Neeti Simoes on social media.

Kapil's abusive Twitter rant not only shocked his fans but also threw light on his current state of mind. Several celebs, who have worked with him previously came out in his defence and supported him. After a lot of hullaballoo, the star comedian has finally broken his silence and talked about his ongoing controversies.

"I think I need some me time and need to recuperate. I've been working too hard for too long. There is a lot in the pipeline and lot of new exciting projects which I will talk about soon," Kapil told IANS in an e-mail interview when asked about the reason behind his absence from the small screen so abruptly.

"The reality right now is that I have worked very hard and I love what I do. I just need some time off and I promise you that I will be entertaining you again, as that is what I thrive on," he added.

He has been embroiled in controversy ever since reports of his infamous mid-night brawl with fellow actor Sunil Grover caught attention. Soon after that, the latter, who was an integral part of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' made an exit midway followed by other co-actors.

Now, his latest Twitter rant against former managers and a senior scribe has shocked his fans. For the uninitiated, Kapil filed a complaint against the news agency and its editor along with his former managers Preeti and Neeti Simoes. He tweeted the copy of his legal document, claiming that these people are trying to tarnish his image and pull him down. However, Preeti clarified her stand and in a shocking statement revealed that she is afraid that Kapil is suffering from depression and requires immediate medical help.

More recently, Ali Asgar, who played Dadi on Kapil's comedy show said after a recent meeting with him that Kapil was in tears, could not speak and had Simoes' name written on his hand. However, star comedian's spokesperson denied such claims.

Kapil, who is now dating Ginni, said he was very happy together with her. "What is most damaging and hurtful is when comments are made by those people that you consider your friends and your well-wishers. Over the years, I have always been about my work and that is what continues to drive me. Irrespective of what is said, my work will continue to be my biggest motivation," Kapil told IANS.

"It is hurtful to read things which are not true. I am learning to focus only on my work and not pay heed to any negativity. My work is my worship and that's what means the most to me," said the comedian.

He opened up on reuniting with his old team and said, "I am very happy for them, and in the same way, I would just want them to be happy for me too. There is ample space for them to grow in the industry and I wish them the very best."

Kapil made his comeback with 'Family Time With Kapil Sharma', however, it didn't flag off as expected and it has reportedly gone off air. Many television celebs have supported to Kapil, from Shilpa Shinde, Sugandha Mishra, Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh, to Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Ali Asgar—all have expressed their concerns about his health.

(With IANS inputs)