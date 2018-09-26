Kapil Sharma gears up for comeback, shares yet another intriguing riddle—See inside

New Delhi: Ace comedian turned Bollywood actor Kapil Sharma is a newsmaker. His absence from the small screens is now making fans jittery as they want to laugh their hearts out on his jokes. The family audience misses Kapil like no one else does.

He meanwhile is gearing for his comeback and is currently focussing on getting a healthy mind, body and soul. The king of comedy is reportedly at an Ayurvedic Ashram in Bangalore and is detoxifying himself. He is abstaining from alcohol and getting back in shape.

After sharing a rain video and a very thoughtful quote, Kapil is trying to again be active on social media and recently shared a riddle. He wrote: “How many human beings n animals r there in this pic ?”

How many human beings n animals r there in this pic ? pic.twitter.com/LaJRXCokFO — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) September 25, 2018

The actor-comedian enjoys a massive fan following on social media. He has over 9.7 million followers on Instagram and 12.6 million on Twitter.

Kapil's health had taken a toll due to which he had to take a break from the small screen. He now looks visibly heavier than before. After getting back to Mumbai, he even tweeted and briefed about having changed his lifestyle for good.

Earlier this year, Kapil made his comeback with 'Family Time With Kapil Sharma', however, it didn't flag off as expected and it has reportedly gone off air. Many television celebs have supported to Kapil, from Shilpa Shinde, Sugandha Mishra, Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh, to Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Ali Asgar—all have expressed their concerns about his health.

Kapil fans are eagerly waiting for him to make splashing comeback!