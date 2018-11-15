Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath wedding: Date, venue and all you need to know

New Delhi: This truly is a season of weddings in Bollywood! After Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's high profile wedding at Lake Como, Italy, the next big one happens to be that of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. And joining the list of celebs who are getting married this year is Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath.

Yes! According to Mumbai Mirror, Kapil will be tying the knot with girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on December 12, 2018. The wedding festivities will kick off from December 10—there will be Mata Ka Jagran at Kapil's sister's house. And on December 11, Mehendi and sangeet ceremony will be organised at Ginni's place.

Quoting a source, the report mentions that a plush five-star hotel has been booked for the wedding on December 12 which will take place in Phagwara, Jalandhar. And there will be a grand reception party in Amritsar on December 14 respectively.

The marriage ceremony will take place at Ginni's hometown Phagwara. Also, a grand reception in Mumbai for industry friends is likely to take place on December 24, 2018.

On the work front, Kapil is gearing up for his comeback to television with yet another powerful season of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Stay tuned for updates on Kapil Sharma wedding!