Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma has a special 'pataakha' wish for Sunil Grover—Check inside

The actor-comedian took to Twitter and wished his friend well. 

Kapil Sharma has a special &#039;pataakha&#039; wish for Sunil Grover—Check inside
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: Ace comedian turned actor Kapil Sharma is slowly getting back to action as he has now once again become active on social media. His absence from the small screens has made the fans jittery as they want to laugh their hearts out on his jokes. The family audience misses Kapil like no one else does.

Meanwhile, his fallout with fellow comedian friend Sunil Grover is known to all. Their on-stage camaraderie was the high point of several comedy shows they did together but when the duo went on separate paths, it broke a million hearts.

Now, as Sunil Grover has a film 'Pataakha' up for release, Kapil made sure to wish his paji.

The actor-comedian took to Twitter and wished his friend well. He wrote: “Congratulations n best wishes Paji @WhoSunilGrover n my Favourite @VishalBhardwaj sir n @rekha_bhardwaj Mam n the whole team of #Pataakha lots of love n best wishes”

The fans are still hoping to watch the two together on the small screens.

Kapil's health had taken a toll due to which he had to take a break from the small screen. He now looks visibly heavier than before. After getting back to Mumbai, he even tweeted and briefed about having changed his lifestyle for good.

Earlier this year, Kapil made his comeback with 'Family Time With Kapil Sharma', however, it didn't flag off as expected and it has reportedly gone off air. Many television celebs have supported to Kapil, from Shilpa Shinde, Sugandha Mishra, Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh, to Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Ali Asgar—all have expressed their concerns about his health.

Here's hoping to see Kapil back in form soon!

