close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

» »

Kapil Sharma introduces new friend, names it 'Firangi' – See pics

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 13:30
Kapil Sharma introduces new friend, names it &#039;Firangi&#039; – See pics

New Delhi: Ace comedian Kapil Sharma on Saturday introduced his new friend online. The 35-year-old star also stated that his latest buddy is just 45 days old. No, we are not kidding.

Interestingly, his new friend is an adorable puppy.

"Meet my new friend.. 45 days old.. I named him firangi.. hahahaha.. had ho gyi ab to promotion ki," he wrote on Facebook. Kapil also posted two interesting pictures on the social media. In the images, the cuteness of 'Firangi' is captured with perfection.

On the cinema front, the 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon' hunk is producing his upcoming flick 'Firangi'

The film is said to be helmed by Punjabi filmmaker Rajiv Dhingra. Not much has been revealed about the venture as yet. 

First Published: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 13:30

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.