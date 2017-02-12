Kapil Sharma introduces new friend, names it 'Firangi' – See pics
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 13:30
New Delhi: Ace comedian Kapil Sharma on Saturday introduced his new friend online. The 35-year-old star also stated that his latest buddy is just 45 days old. No, we are not kidding.
Interestingly, his new friend is an adorable puppy.
"Meet my new friend.. 45 days old.. I named him firangi.. hahahaha.. had ho gyi ab to promotion ki," he wrote on Facebook. Kapil also posted two interesting pictures on the social media. In the images, the cuteness of 'Firangi' is captured with perfection.
On the cinema front, the 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon' hunk is producing his upcoming flick 'Firangi'.
The film is said to be helmed by Punjabi filmmaker Rajiv Dhingra. Not much has been revealed about the venture as yet.
