Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma made fun of me on his show, says Shatrughan Sinha

Kapil had reportedly poked fun at Shatrughan Sinha on one of his TV shows, and the veteran's daughter had reprimanded him for the same.

Mumbai: Senior actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha is known for his unique style. Many mimicry artists copy the veteran's style and showcase their talent on stage and TV shows. Sinha, during an interview, spoke about Kapil Sharma and other artists to express his take on mimicry.

Kapil had reportedly poked fun at Shatrughan Sinha on one of his TV shows, and the veteran's daughter had reprimanded him for the same.

According to a Masala.com report, Shatrughan takes mimicry sportingly as long as artists don't cross the line of decency.

"This happened with me when Kapil Sharma made fun of me on his show. My daughter Sonakshi even reprimanded him. The mimic should not forget that he is paying a homage to a man or a woman he or she admires. Limits of decency should not be crossed," Sinha said during the interview.

Its been a while Kapil Sharma has been out of action. He is reportedly taking a break. The latest photograph of Kapil had surfaced online. He was seen with his pet in the pic. He seems to have put on weight.

Unfortunately, Kapil had been in the middle of controversies since March last year.

Sunil Grover, who has enthralled viewers as Gutthi, Dr Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi, was once an integral part of Kapil's team. He quit The Kapil Sharma Show after the infamous mid-air brawl. Soon after Sunil's exit from the show, the TRP of TKSS got affected and that subsequently put Kapil under a lot of pressure. Since March last year, Kapil has made headlines for all wrong reasons.

Later after taking a break from The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil flew to Bengaluru for treatment. He returned to focus on his home production - Firangi. The film which released on December 1, 2017, unfortunately, proved to be a dud at the Box Office. Within about three months, Kapil made a splash on the small screen once again with a brand new show titled Family Time With Kapil Sharma. The show which was aired on weekends since March 25 this year, garnered a mixed response. 

The show went off air two weeks after it was launched. 

Kapil Sharmakapil sharma newsShatrughan SinhaSonakshi SinhaMimicry artists

