Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma off to Greece with girlfriend Ginni Chatrath? Here's what we know

Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Ace comedian cum actor Kapil Sharma has been keeping away from the limelight these days. Comedy king was recently clicked by the paps at Mumbai airport and looked visibly happy as he giggled and posed with his new pet dog. 

Now, the latest bit of goss doing the rounds about him is that Kapil has headed to Greece along with girlfriend Ginni Chatrath. According to DNA, the duo is chilling at a faraway land and enjoying their vacay time together. 

Quoting a source, the report states that the couple will be staying in Greece for some weeks before heading back to Mumbai. Meanwhile, the actor recently even tweeted after a long time and even briefed about having changed his lifestyle for good.

The actor had a rather rough time lately with the legal notices flying and him accusing a journalist of maligning his image through negative reportage.

Earlier this year, Kapil made his comeback with 'Family Time With Kapil Sharma', however, it didn't flag off as expected and it has reportedly gone off the air. Many television celebs have supported to Kapil, from Shilpa Shinde, Sugandha Mishra, Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh, to Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Ali Asgar—all have expressed their concerns about his health.

Kapil fans are eagerly waiting for him to make splashing comeback!

