Kapil Sharma preps up for new show, latest pic goes viral—See inside

New Delhi: Ace comedian turned actor Kapil Sharma has been missing from the small screens for quite some time now. The actor-comedian had a rough patch lately accusing a journalist of maligning his image through negative reportage. He went on a break of sorts post the incident and failure of his last show 'Family Time With Kapil Sharma'.

Now, the buzz is strong that the king of comedy is ready to be back on the television screens with a brand new show. He was spotted at the Mumbai airport a few days back and then a new picture of his went viral on social media. One of the fan clubs shared it on Twitter and in the picture he can be seen posing with his pet dog Cheeku.

Kapil's health had taken a toll due to which he had to take a break from the small screen. He now looks visibly heavier than before. After getting back to Mumbai, he even tweeted and briefed about having changed his lifestyle for good.

A recent picture of Kapil running on the beach has found its way to the internet and it shows that the comedy king is prepping up hard to get back in shape. Check it out here:

Earlier this year, Kapil made his comeback with 'Family Time With Kapil Sharma', however, it didn't flag off as expected and it has reportedly gone off air. Many television celebs have supported to Kapil, from Shilpa Shinde, Sugandha Mishra, Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh, to Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Ali Asgar—all have expressed their concerns about his health.

Kapil fans are eagerly waiting for him to make splashing comeback!