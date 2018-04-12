Kapil Sharma reacts to ongoing controversies, says 'I know what I am doing'

New Delhi: Ace comedian Kapil Sharma hogged the limelight of late but unfortunately this time, not for good reasons. First, his comeback show 'Family Time With Kapil Sharma' didn't flag off as expected followed by a shocking Twitter rant against a journalist and former managers Preeti and Neeti Simoes.

His sudden outburst on Twitter and use of expletives against a journo not only left his fans shocked but also threw light on the kind of pressure he was undergoing. Several celebs, who have worked with him previously came out in his defence and supported him.

Now, after all the hullaballoo, the actor-comedian has for the first time spoken about the controversies surrounding him. Talking about his current situation, he told Bollywood Hungama, “The people who want my career destroyed can spread whatever lies they want. I am okay with it. I am not new to people piggy riding on my success. Let them. As long as it gives them the satisfaction that they want. I know what I am doing.”

He even added that the channel which airs his show has been supportive. “They believe in me”, he said.

For the uninitiated, Kapil filed a complaint against the news agency and its editor along with his former managers Preeti and Neeti Simoes. He tweeted the copy of his legal document, claiming that these people are trying to tarnish his image and pull him down. However, Preeti clarified her stand and in a shocking statement revealed that she is afraid that Kapil is suffering from depression and requires immediate medical help.

Some people just want to defame you for few bucks but it will take ages to make a stand against the wrong.. I shall do it today n forever.. pic.twitter.com/Vg8bJoWwhF — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) April 7, 2018

Several celebrities, who have worked with Kapil in the past such as Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh backed him and suggested that he needs a break and needs to get back in good shape.

Well, with so much happening around the ace comedian-actor, it's best to give him the much deserved space he needs right now.