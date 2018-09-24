Kapil Sharma shares a cryptic 'quote', fans post 'come back' messages

New Delhi: Ace comedian Kapil Sharma's absence from the small screens has created a void which the fans are now feeling. Ever since the buzz about his comeback show caught fire, all sorts of rumours have started floating around. The king of comedy took a sabbatical after his health deteriorated a number of controversies cornered him.

Kapil recently shared a thoughtful quote on social media and fans commented saying that they want him back on television.

Check his post:

Kapil's health had taken a toll due to which he had to take a break from the small screen. He now looks visibly heavier than before. After getting back to Mumbai, he even tweeted and briefed about having changed his lifestyle for good.

Earlier this year, Kapil made his comeback with 'Family Time With Kapil Sharma', however, it didn't flag off as expected and it has reportedly gone off air. Many television celebs have supported to Kapil, from Shilpa Shinde, Sugandha Mishra, Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh, to Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Ali Asgar—all have expressed their concerns about his health.

Kapil fans are eagerly waiting for him to make splashing comeback!