Kapil Sharma shares a glimpse of his royal wedding with Gini Chatrath-Watch

New Delhi: Comedian Kapil Sharma who recently tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Gini Chatrath in a private ceremony, shared a video of his royal wedding.

Kapil shared the video on his social handles. Watch it here:

The couple got married in a Punjabi wedding at Jalandhar December 12. . A day later, the couple solemnized their wedding as per the Sikh traditions.

After his wedding, Kapil hosted a wedding reception in Amritsar that had his close friends and family. Popular singer Daler Mehndi performed at the December 14 reception.

Newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh also made an appearance to congratulate Kapil. Deepika and Ranveer also got married this year on November 14. Kapil had attended the Deep-Veer reception in Mumbai that was hosted for Bollywood celebs.

On the work front, Kapil is all set to tickle our funny bones yet again with another season of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. The teaser of the show is out already and we will be able to watch Kapil on silver screens from December 29!