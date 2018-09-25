Kapil Sharma shares video from Bangalore; is Twinkle Khanna behind his detox drive?

New Delhi: Ace comedian Kapil Sharma is being majorly missed by his fans. Every now and then reports of him making a comeback splash across all media platforms making his followers jittery. The star comedian turned actor has been keeping a low profile for quite some time now is currently focussing on his health.

Reportedly, he is in Bangalore for a detox programme and is gearing up for his comeback on television soon. According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, Kapil is at an Ayurvedic Ashram in Bangalore. Quoting a source, the report states that the star comedian is off drinks and he needs to lose 15 kg. He will return to Mumbai on October 28 and will start preparing for his show.

The report also mentions that superstar Akshay Kumar's author wife Twinkle Khanna’s latest novel, Pyjamas Are Forgiving has inspired Kapil to go to an ashram.

In fact, the source added that Kapil went to the same Ashram last year but left the course midway and started drinking again. However, this time he is focussed and determined to complete it as Akki's wife has recommended the treatment.

Kapil also shared a video from the Bangalore ashram:

Kapil's health had taken a toll due to which he had to take a break from the small screen. He now looks visibly heavier than before. After getting back to Mumbai, he even tweeted and briefed about having changed his lifestyle for good.

Earlier this year, Kapil made his comeback with 'Family Time With Kapil Sharma', however, it didn't flag off as expected and it has reportedly gone off air. Many television celebs have supported to Kapil, from Shilpa Shinde, Sugandha Mishra, Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh, to Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Ali Asgar—all have expressed their concerns about his health.

Kapil fans are eagerly waiting for him to make splashing comeback!