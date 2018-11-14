हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deepika Padukone

Kapil Sharma wishes Deepu aka Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on wedding—See post

Kapil on his show had several times expressed his fondness for the actress and called her his favourite.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Ace comedian Kapil Sharma, who is gearing up to again tickle the funnybones of this fans on small screens wished his favourite Deepu aka Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on their wedding.

He took to social media and extended his congratulatory message. He wrote: “Heartiest congratulations dearest @ranveersingh n @deepikapadukone on ur wedding. The most beautiful couple of this world. May god bless u with all the happiness n love. Love u both #RanveerWedsDeepika.

Meanwhile, the couple has managed to keep their wedding a well-guarded affair with no inside pictures flooding the internet, sending netizens into a tizzy.

The pre-wedding festivities kicked-off in both the households with an auspicious Nandi Puja at Padukone's house in Bangalore and a Haldi ceremony at Ranveer's residence.

On Tuesday, the couple got engaged in Phool Muddi ceremony in Lake Como, Italy. Reportedly, the couple will get married according to Sindhi tradition on November 15, 2018. The two dated each other for nearly six years before entering matrimony.

The couple made their relationship official by announcing the wedding dates. The couple is going to have two receptions—in Bangalore and Mumbai respectively.

Their Mumbai reception is going to take place on November 28, 2018, at The Grand Hyatt.

