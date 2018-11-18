हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kapil Sharma's birthday wish for fiance Ginni Chatrath is all things love!

Today happens to be Ginni Chartarth's birthday and on the occasion, the comedian-turned-actor took to Twitter to post a heartfelt wish.

Kapil Sharma&#039;s birthday wish for fiance Ginni Chatrath is all things love!
Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: It is wedding season in the entertainment world and 2018 saw a lot of B-Town couples sealing their bond in matrimony. From Sonam Kapoor- Anand Ahuja getting hitched in May to Ranveer Singh- Deepika Padukone tying the knot in November, the wedding boom in Bollywood continues. Yet another B-Town couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will be tying the knot in December. Joining the 'couples that got married in 2018' list is actor-comedian Kapil Sharma who is all set to tie the knot with his lady love Ginni Chartarth.

The wedding will take place on December 12 and fans are elated for their favourite comedian!

Today happens to be Ginni Chartarth's birthday and on the occasion, the comedian-turned-actor took to Twitter to post a heartfelt wish.

He wrote, "Thank u for always standing strong with me in every situation of life.,thank u for making me a better person.,thank u for ur unconditional love. Happy birthday @ChatrathGinni love u”

Kapil, who was already popular for his stand-up comedy acts, became a household name after he made a splash on television with a show titled Comedy Nights with Kapil. The show was one of the most popular programmes on Indian TV.

Later, he returned to TV with a show named The Kapil Sharma Show. But things went awry after his fallout with colleague and friend Sunil Grover. 

After a long break, Kapil is all set to tickle our funny bone yet again with a new season of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'!

