Kapil Sharma's close friend blames former manager Preeti Simoes for comedian's plight

New Delhi: Ace comedian Kapil Sharma is currently in troubled waters. More so because on one side his new show 'Family Time With Kapil Sharma' has failed to hit the mark and on the other hand, his recent abusive Twitter rant against a journalist has shocked his fans.

It did not stop there, Kapil filed a complaint against the news agency and its editor along with his former managers Preeti and Neeti Simoes. He tweeted the copy of his legal document, claiming that these people are trying to tarnish his image and pull him down. However, Preeti clarified her stand and in a shocking statement revealed that she is afraid that Kapil is suffering from depression and requires immediate medical help.

Several celebrities, who have worked with Kapil in the past such as Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh backed him and suggested that he needs a break and needs to get back in good shape.

However, Kapil's close friend and 'Firangi' filmmaker Rajiev Dhingra has a different story to tell. When asked about the ongoing fiasco in Kapil's life, Rajiev told Mumbai Mirror, “Kapil and I come from a small town of Punjab, we are not manipulative like these girls. Preeti is responsible for driving Kapil into depression, she harassed me as well and tried to instigate him against me. As soon as she learnt that he was marrying his girlfriend Ginni (Chatrath), she vowed to destroy him and turn his friends against him. All the controversies in Kapil’s life happened only in the last one year after Preeti vowed to destroy him.”

“Bharti Singh told Preeti about Ginni and she would tell him that he is a star and deserves someone better than Ginni, a small-town girl,” he says. Rajiev adds that Sunil Grover was also used as a “pawn” towards that goal. “We friends have been trying to help Kapil stay positive”, he further added.

Well, with so much happening around the ace comedian-actor, it's best to give him the much deserved space he needs right now.