हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sumona Chakravarti

Kapil Sharma's co-star Sumona Chakravarti suffers bruises, blasts beauty service provider—See pics

Sumona became a household name after she played Kapil Sharma's wife in the popular comedy show.

Kapil Sharma&#039;s co-star Sumona Chakravarti suffers bruises, blasts beauty service provider—See pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Ace comedian Kapil Sharma's popular co-star Sumona Chakravarti recently had a terrible experience while she was on a holiday. The television and film actress took to Instagram and shared her horrid ordeal with a beauty service provider.

Sumona narrated how she decided to try out the waxing services of UrbanClap since it was urgent and she couldn't get a prior appointment with her regular salon. And it turned out to be a nightmare for the star. She posted the photos of how she due to their shoddy services she suffered bruises and burn marks on her arms.

Check her caption and photos here: “@urbanclap Never again. I actually decided to try out their waxing service primarily because of the urgency & not getting an appointment at my regular salon (JCB). Their shitty & pathetic service has bruised and left marks on my skin. BLOTCHED, BRUISED, PEELING SKIN. Instead of getting tanned on a beach, I sat n kept putting aloe gel all day avoiding the sun. A request to all social media influencers & to all the actors doing post’s on Instagram & various other social media platforms whether its free or paid, think twice before putting up a post. I was approached as well for doing an urban clap post for Insta. They didn't have the budget (which is okay) and i simply decided to try out their waxing service and this is the outcome. 

The 1st pic is from Day 1 i.e 11th july'18
the 2nd is as of today i.e 17thjuly'18
P.S pls feel free to share!
@urbanclapi hope u have the budget to train your so-called professionals.

@urbanclap Never again I actually decided to try out their waxing service primarily because of the urgency & not getting an appointment at my regular salon (JCB) Their shitty & pathetic service has bruised and left marks on my skin. BLOTCHED, BRUISED, PEELING SKIN. Instead of getting tanned on a beach, I sat n kept putting aloe gel all day avoiding the sun. A request to all social media influencers & to all the actors doing post’s on Instagram & various other social media platforms whether its free or paid, think twice before putting up a post. I was approached as well for doing an urban clap post for Insta. They didn't have the budget (which is okay) and i simply decided to try out their waxing service and this is the outcome. . The 1st pic is from Day 1 i.e 11th july'18 the 2nd is as of today i.e 17th july'18 P.s pls feel free to share! @urbanclap i hope u have the budget to train your so called professionals.

A post shared by Sumona Chakravarti (@sumonachakravarti) on

Sumona became a household name after she played Kapil Sharma's wife in hit comedy show 'Comedy Nights With Kapil'. Her on-screen banter with Kapil was loved by the audiences and they continued to work together in 'The Kapil Sharma Show' as well.

The actress was first seen in Balaji Telefilms' hit 2011 show 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain'. Before that she even acted in Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala's 'Mann' as a child artist. She has starred in several Bollywood movie such as Ranbir Kapoor's 'Barfi!' and Salman Khan's 'Kick' to name a few.

 

Tags:
Sumona ChakravartiKapil Sharmasumona chakravarti picsUrbanClapbeauty service providersumona bruised

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close