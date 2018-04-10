Kapil Sharma's ex-manager Neeti Simoes finally reacts to his allegations– Details inside

New Delhi: Comedian-turned-actor Kapil Sharma's Twitter controversy doesn't seem to die anytime soon. Neeti Simoes, his ex-manager and his ex-girlfriend Preeti Simoes' sister has finally reacted to Kapil's allegations against them.

In a police complaint filed by Kapil against a journalist and Simoes sisters, the comedian had alleged that Preeti and Neeti along with a journalist were trying to extort Rs 25 lakh from him.

In the tweet, Neeti reminded Kapil that they still care for him and also defended herself and her sister Preeti. She wrote, “From the last 4-5 days we are witnessing a lot of people making false accusations against us.”

She added, “Probably the easy way out would have been us reacting in the same manner or our legal team you/your representatives a defamation notice since even you know there is no truth/proof to these allegations especially when you yourself have not messaged or just called us many times (in a sober condition) asking us to come back and help you out in a situation where you feel stuck, helpless but have also visited our house last month and met our entire family who got emotional seeing your state. We, as in the entire team and family, were working a way out to get back to you and sort everything (sic).”

Her post further read, “You went back home, and due to pressure which you shared with us, you disappeared. Now there is no way to contact you and help you.”

She also highlighted Kapil's drinking habits.Neeti wrote, “I am very sure whatever you have said and accused us of has been under the influence of alcohol and people around you.”

Kapil made a comeback to small screen recently with 'Family Time With Kapil Sharma' but it has failed to garner a positive response. Rumours were rife that soon the show will go off air. He hogged the limelight last year for his infamous mid-night brawl with fellow actor Sunil Grover. Followed by which Grover left his show along with other actors.