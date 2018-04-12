Kapil Sharma's former team member Sugandha Mishra concerned about his health

Mumbai: It is unfortunate that Kapil Sharma is making headlines for all wrong reasons once again. But people who have known and worked with him still care for him. Often referred to as Kapil's arch-rival, Krushna Abhishek, Shilpa Shinde, Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan, Bharti Singh, his former colleagues Preeti & Neeti Simoes and Sunil Grover have expressed their concerns over his health.

And now, Sugandha Mishra, who has worked with him, has shared her thoughts about the entire controversy.

During an interaction with Times of India, Mishra, who was Kapil's junior in college said, "People used to ask me about Kapil and I used to proudly say that Kapil was still the same, helpful and caring about everybody. It was such a wonderful sight to see Kapil bhaiya's growth from the scratch. God has gifted him with talent and he deserves all the success and love. But this is not the Kapil I knew. He was the one who got me to Mumbai and helped me seek permission from my family to have a career in this stream."

Like Krushna, even Sugandha feels that the failure of Firangi led to Kapil's downfall. In fact, she has also alleged that there are some people who want to isolate him from his old team.

Heaping praise on the way Preeti Simoes managed Kapil's work, Sugandha said that she knew how to handle him. She said that Preeti has gone out of her way to take care of Kapil.

On being asked if she would team up with Kapil again she said he agrees and then disagrees. So neither she nor any of the old members can forcefully be a part of his team.

However, she feels that his family must understand the gravity of the situation and help him as soon as possible.