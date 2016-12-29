Kapil Sharma's latest avatar with biceps, triceps and more will make you hit the gym right away
New Delhi: Ace comedian Kapil Sharma is a man of many talents. After conquering the acting and singing arena, the 35-year-old star is now all set to master the art of bodybuilding.
Bollywood actor Sunil Grover on Thursday took to Twitter to share a photograph where the 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon' hunk can be seen working out will full dedication. "This is not funny dude. @KapilSharmaK9," he captioned the image.
The picture looks intense enough to give you major fitness goals.
If the rumour streets of B-Town are to be believed, it is being said that Kapil is undergoing this transformation for his next film. However, the details of his upcoming project are not yet made public.
This is not funny dude. @KapilSharmaK9 pic.twitter.com/WL5QFslPUd
— Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) December 29, 2016
So, does this pic tempt you enough to include gymming in your New Year resolutions?
