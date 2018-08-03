Kapil Sharma's new pic goes viral on Twitter—Check inside

New Delhi: Ace comedian Kapil Sharma has been away from the limelight for past few days. The actor, who had a rather rough time lately with the legal notices flying and him accusing a journalist of maligning his image through negative reportage is now back in town.

After being spotted at a Mumbai airport months back, Kapil's new picture has gone viral on social media. One of the fan clubs shared it on Twitter and in the picture he can be seen posing with his pet dog Cheeku.

Check it out here:

Latest pic of @KapilSharmaK9 with his pet Cheeku isn't it cute ? #KapilSharma pic.twitter.com/1GT1Bdupee — Kapil Sharma FC (@KapilFans) July 31, 2018

He looks happy and has put on a few kilos. Kapil's health had taken a toll due to which he had to take a break from the small screen.

After getting back to Mumbai, he even tweeted and briefed about having changed his lifestyle for good.

Chalo now good night .. trying to change my life style .. god bless all .. love u — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) June 7, 2018

Earlier this year, Kapil made his comeback with 'Family Time With Kapil Sharma', however, it didn't flag off as expected and it has reportedly gone off air. Many television celebs have supported to Kapil, from Shilpa Shinde, Sugandha Mishra, Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh, to Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Ali Asgar—all have expressed their concerns about his health.

Kapil fans are eagerly waiting for him to make splashing comeback!