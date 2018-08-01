हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karan Johar

Karan Johar, Ananya Pandey shower love on Suhana Khan after first magazine photoshoot

Suhana, who recently turned 18-year-old and is finishing her studies at Ardingly college, the United Kingdom, is already a rising fashionista.

Karan Johar, Ananya Pandey shower love on Suhana Khan after first magazine photoshoot
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Filmmaker Karan Johar, who shares a close bond with Shah Rukh Khan and his family, has welcomed Suhana Khan to the spotlight with an endearing message. The message of KJo, as he is fondly called, came after Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday unveiled his 18-year-old's first ever magazine cover.

The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' director tweeted, "Have seen her on stage and had my heart bursting with pride!! She is stunning, soulful and a bonafide talent! Welcome to the spotlight my darling! Even in its harshest moments it will envelop you with immense love....and thank you for never calling me UNCLE! Love you."

Besides, Suhana's BFF Ananya Panday also wished the young star congratulations. When in Mumbai, Suhana is often seen spending time with her pals Ananya and Shanaya who have grown up together.

Suhana, who recently turned 18-year-old and is finishing her studies at Ardingly college, the United Kingdom, is already a rising fashionista. She often trends on the social media with her impressive style statements and glamorous avatars. Following the footstep of her superstar dad, Suhana has made her entry into the glamour world by becoming Vogue India's cover star for August issue.

Earlier today, Shah Rukh took to Twitter to share the cover featuring Suhana, writing, "Holding her in my arms again thanks to @vogueindia . 'What imperfect carriers of love we are..." except when it comes to our children. So sending u all my love & a big hug. Hello Suhana Khan!"

Donning an over-sized dress, Suhana has been styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania for the issue. Her hair and makeup have been done by Yianni Tsapatori and Namrata Soni respectively. 

Tags:
Karan JoharSuhana KhanShah Rukh Khansuhana khan vogueSuhana Khan AugustShah Rukh Khan Vogue

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close